New Solar Energy Center unveiled in South Georgia

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A new solar energy center will provide power at a low cost for South Georgians.

The facility is located in Decatur County and was unveiled on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new facility features more than 700,000 solar panels on 1,400 acres of land. The panels are all programmed to shift throughout the day as the sun moves, and officials shared that this will help generate more energy and additional revenue in the long run.

“The economic benefits are going to be helping this community for 30 years in terms of additional tax revenue that might go to Bainbridge High School or any other school, other schools in the area or to build roads. Wherever the case may be,” said Matt Eissey, a spokesperson for Nextera Energy Resources.

The company partnered with Decatur County, Georgia Power and several local landowners to find the land and construct the solar center.

Eissey said he’s excited to be able to provide homegrown energy for the next 30 years to the community.

“This is something that is going to help our American energy future, and help us become independent from foreign sources of fuel,” he said.

The land is still owned by the landowners and will be returned to them after the 30-year energy lease is over.

