Take a swing at “TopGolf Live” inside Doak Campbell Stadium

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - TopGolf Live’s Stadium Tour is stopping at Doak Campbell Stadium from Thursday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 21.

The TopGolf Live Stadium Tour transforms America’s most iconic venues into TopGolf-like experiences.

Hitting bays are set up in the south end zone and golfers can aim at targets on the football field.

Top tracer technology is inside the golf balls, tracking a player’s score and where their shot lands. Game screens are in each hitting bay, allowing players to review their shot and score with instant replay.

FSU Associate Athletic Director Jason Dennard said this event was postponed twice due to the pandemic, so he’s happy to see it finally come together.

“It’s a big undertaking. We are building hitting bays inside a football stadium and it takes a lot of engineering. We are just excited to bring it to the fans and can’t wait for the first tee time”, Dennard said.

Groups of up to six players can compete at each hitting bay. Tee times are an hour long.

