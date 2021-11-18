Tallahassee doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison in $28M health care fraud case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee doctor has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $28 million health care fraud scheme.

Moses deGraft-Johnson had pleaded guilty to all 58 counts against him in federal court back in Dec. 2020. The judge also ordered him to pay nearly $28.5 million in restitution.

Three family members testified as character witnesses for deGraft-Johnson: his brother, mother and wife.

DeGraft-Johnson himself spoke directly to the judge, saying this behavior was an outlier for him.

“I stand before you to let you know I’m very remorseful,” he said. “I take full responsibility. I did wrong. I’m very sorry. Even though I’m not going to practice medicine, I feel that there is a lot of good left in me.”

“What I’ve done is enormous, and I’m embarrassed about that,” he said. “This whole process has been something I never dreamed of.”



When deGraft-Johnson was indicted in Feb. 2020, court documents showed his calendar saying he performed 14 surgeries in one day.

“28 hours of surgery will not fit into the time between 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.,” prosecutors wrote.

