Tallahassee Police Department pauses new crime alert policy, commits to greater transparency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Tallahassee Democrat) - Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell is putting the department’s new media guidelines on pause as the agency plans more discussions with local outlets.

The guidelines were released last Tuesday, Nov. 9, and immediately led to questions about what information is shared with the public, how it’s shared and when it’s shared.

During a meeting with members of the media at TPD headquarters, the chief said he regretted the “effective immediately” rollout of the policy, and the crafting and release of the guidelines did not follow department processes and protocols. Representatives from WCTV, the Tallahassee Democrat, WTXL, WFSU and Capitol Outlook attended the meeting.

“We dropped the ball here and did not follow our own protocols, which caused undo concern and angst.” Revell said at the opening of the meeting with media members.

Revell said there should have been discussions with and feedback from the media prior to the release of the new guidelines. He also said city managers and commissioners were caught off guard by reaction to the new policy and should have been brought into the discussion as well.

As it was written, the changes to TPD’s public incident alert procedure restricted the release of information on crimes that did not lead to deaths, life-threatening or multiple injuries. That’s in addition to the department often sharing few details about “open and active” investigations.

The new policy also discouraged reporters from following up on alerts or updates posted on TPD’s social media, or from reaching out about online statistics that show active calls for service. It discouraged reporters from seeking information over the weekend or holidays as well.

When asked about the timing of the policy, amid a wave of gun violence in the city, TPD assured those at the meeting that the guidelines were not intended to withhold or hide information on crime from the public.

Revell reiterated his department is committed to transparency, and he said none of the new guidelines are written in stone.

“We are earnest in our desire to be absolutely transparent,” the chief said.

Acknowledging that access to information 24-hours a day is important, as many crimes happen at night and on weekends, the chief said he will authorize the department’s watch commanders to release basic information during non-business hours when a public information officer is not available.

The chief and TPD’s communications team plan to arrange another meeting to discuss revisions to the media guidelines.

“Whether we are journalists or members of the police department, we all serve — and answer to — the public,” WCTV News Director Sabrina Fuller said. “WCTV is looking forward to continuing to work with TPD and other media members to craft guidelines that better represent our respective commitments to the community.”

“I truly believe journalists and law enforcement must be partners in the quick and accurate dissemination of vital public safety information,” Tallahassee Democrat Editor William Hatfield said. “We both strive to serve our community, and today’s meeting and TPD’s commitment ensures we can work together toward that common mission.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: In a display of solidarity, the Tallahassee Democrat and WCTV are publishing this joint report on the meeting with the Tallahassee Police Department about the release of public safety information.6y65

