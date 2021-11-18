Advertisement

Tallahassee Police make arrest in fatal West Georgia Street shooting

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the 600 block of West Georgia Street on November 4.

TPD says they learned the victim, an unidentified adult man, and 24-year-old Carl Denson Jr. knew each other and had a prior dispute over money.

Authorities say Denson located the victim sitting on a park bench and proceeded to shoot and kill him.

According to officials, the victim was unarmed.

Denson is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

