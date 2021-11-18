Tallahassee, Thomasville leading nation in flu activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Walgreen Flu Index, Tallahassee and Thomasville are ranked highest in the nation for flu activity.

The map is generated by monitoring antiviral flu medication purchases on a week-to-week basis and local doctors say we are already getting hit hard.

They’re expecting the flu season to be a bad and busy one. Last week, local health officials say the positivity rate for the flu was 13% locally compared to a nationally-reported rate from the CDC of 0.3%

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says the 13% positivity rate is cut by more than half compared to the first week of November, so cases are decreasing.

But, because last year’s flu numbers were so low, doctors say there’s very little natural immunity which is why this year is expected to be much worse.

Doctors at TMH say while most flu cases can be managed at home, the virus can lead to more serious infection or even death.

“While the vast majority of cases of flu are mild, there are people who end up getting sick with flu,” said emergency physician Dr. Alex Ho. “We’re talking about folks that are over 65, the pregnant population, children under two, those with chronic medical conditions.”

The best prevention, doctors say, is to get the flu shot. TMH says it can help reduce the severity of infection and cuts the chances of having to see a physician up to 60% while also cutting ICU visits by 26%.

One interesting point: Doctors say it’s especially important for pregnant women to get the flu vaccine because children cannot get a vaccine until they’re six-months-old. Getting vaccinated while pregnant, according to doctors, will give the baby some immunity for its first few months.

