TCC hosts third annual Hunger Banquet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College hosted its third annual Hunger Banquet on Wednesday.

The event takes place a week before Thanksgiving to educate students about world hunger.

Associate Professor of Philosophy, Kermit Harrison, emcees the event each year.

He says statistics can be overlooked, but experience is a good teacher.

“They are randomly assigned to either low, middle, or high class, and then they are served a meal that’s representative, and they are having accommodations that are representative of low, medium, or high,” Harrison explained. “I will talk, give anecdotes, get them to kind of think about it a bit, and then they walk away with just a window into what it would be like if you were born into a different situation.”

Harrison says the event has been at capacity every year; between 50 and 75 students participated, which was a slightly lower number than years past because of social distancing requirements.

Students in the “high income” bracket sat at tables with flowers and black table clothes, and students in the “middle income” bracket sat at chairs facing each other. Students in the “low income” bracket sat on broken down cardboard boxes on the floor.

The “high income” students were also set up in a roped off area, behind “armed guards,” as Harrison illustrated the lack of access for advancement in some cases.

Each student’s card denoting their income bracket had a story about a character.

TCC students also had the opportunity to learn about different organizations that work to make a difference, “learning globally, acting locally,” Harrison said.

