Best moments with local schools during “Morning Pep Rally”

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As post-season high school football rolls on, take a look back on some of the highlights from 12 weeks of “Morning Pep Rally.”

During our new segment, the crowds at each school were bigger and louder each week, as we hit seven counties in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

In total, 12 schools were showcased, with Florida High, Chiles, and Maclay showing off their spirit live in the studio.

Nine schools hosted Morning Pep Rally live on location, including Robert F. Munroe, Brookwood, Rickards, Lowndes, Franklin, Aucilla Christian Academy, Wakulla, FAMU DRS and North Florida Christian.

Michelle Roberts and the WCTV Morning Team would like to thank students, parents, faculty and administrators from each school for waking up early, arranging the pep rally and bringing high energy each week on “Morning Pep Rally.”

