Christmas Connection to open this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas Connection will open Saturday, Nov. 20, to begin collecting gifts and necessities for struggling families in the Big Bend.

This year’s donation center is near the corner of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle SE in the old “Big Lots” storefront.

The holiday drive helps more than 500 families each year throughout Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Wakulla and Franklin counties.

In 2020, the Christmas Connection had a record year for donations and adoptions.

“We’re hoping this year is just as good as last year,” Christmas Connection Coordinator Lisa Harvey said. “There’s so much need out there and I know this community recognizes that need.”

Nearly 70% of the families were adopted and the rest received gifts, food and necessities from the donation center.

People can drop off gifts, food and household necessities at this year’s donation center at 2990-2 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Fla., 32301.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Christmas Connection is only accepting new items this year, not used ones, and will not be accepting any clothing.

WISH LIST ITEMS

Gift Cards (Amazon, Walmart, Target, Gas, Groceries, Restaurants)

Children’s Toys, Games, and Books

Nonperishable Foods

Baby Toys

Baby Layette Items (bath towel, sleepers, receiving blankets, burp cloths)

Baby Diapers and Wipes

Bath and Beauty Sets

Bicycles and Helmets

Blankets (all sizes)

Teenage Gift Items

Tablets

Toiletries

Small Household Appliances (Coffee Pot, Toaster, Egg Cooker, etc.)

Pots and Pan Sets

Dish Sets

Glassware

Flatware

Cooking Utensils

Heaters

Fans

The Christmas Connection also has an Amazon wish list that allows people to select items and send them directly to the donation site without leaving home.

The Christmas Connection is marking its 42nd year of serving struggling families in 2021. If you need more information on making a donation, adopting a family or volunteering to help, visit the Christmas Connection website.

Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The donation site will be open Nov. 20 to 23, and then again after Thanksgiving from Nov. 28 to Dec. 20.

