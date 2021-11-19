FSU Law associate dean dies from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University College of Law’s associate dean for admissions died Wednesday, Nov. 17, after battling coronavirus, according to a letter from the dean to alumni obtained by WCTV.

Jennifer Kessinger had been at the law school since 2008.

“Jenn worked incredibly hard to recruit diverse, smart, hardworking and collaborative incoming 1L classes,” the email says. “She creatively oversaw the admissions process with a calm assuredness and absolute professionalism, and many of us came to know her as a friend and/or mentor.”

FSU Law Dean Erin O’Connor wrote that Kessinger made it a priority to make students feel like they belonged in the college’s community.

Funeral services for Kessinger will be held in Tallahassee. A viewing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Culley’s Funeral Home, located at 700 Timberlane Road.

Kessinger’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Celebration Baptist Church, located at 3300 Shamrock St. East.

“Above all, Jenn was an extraordinarily loving wife and mother, and we know her family would appreciate hearing how she enriched the lives of so many members of the FSU Law community,” the letter to alumni read.

