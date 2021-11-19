Gift of Life finds bone marrow donors for FSU family

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It takes five minutes to save a life.

For those in need of a bone marrow transplant, those five minutes can mean life or death.

On Thursday The Gift of Life hosted a registration drive at Florida State University to find new bone marrow and stem cell donor matches.

It’s an effort to find matches for two of the university’s own community members.

The Gift of Life says there are 39 million people registered on the Gift of Life bone marrow registry. Still, two people among the FSU community are searching for life saving donations.

FSU alumna Rose Bradwell is battling leukemia. She is still searching for a donor match.

Carter Soriano is the son of two FSU alumni. At just ten years old, he’s battling a rare disease called aplastic anemia. He is also in need of a bone marrow donor.

Gift of Life staff say sometimes, finding the perfect donor match is like finding a needle in a haystack.

“We all have an identical twin out there in the world when it comes to our HLA typing,” said Recruitment Manager Traci Ackerman. “So just trying to find the correct person, we have a one in four chance of matching with a sibling. So 75 percent of all transplants rely on the goodness of perfect strangers.”

On Thursday volunteers set up a booth on Landis Green to help students and community members get registered. The process takes about five minutes with a quick swab on each cheek to potentially save a life.

Anyone over the age of 18 can also get registered online through the Gift of Life website.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.