Jacksonville to decide fate of Confederate monuments in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — City council members in Jacksonville have set a goal to decide by next summer whether to remove a Confederate monument from a local park or let it remain in place.

They’ll also be deciding about other Confederate monuments in the city. The council voted Nov. 9 to withdraw a proposal by Mayor Lenny Curry that would have set aside some $1.3 million to remove the “Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy” monument that has been in Springfield Park since 1915.

The council agreed Thursday to have public meetings to decide how to move forward. They’ll consider various options including relocating the monument or removing it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.