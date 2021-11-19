Sheet Pan Breakfast Sandwiches

INGREDIENTS

18 large eggs

¼ c. milk

1 T. chili powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground pepper

½ tsp. ground cumin

1- 10oz. bag frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 c. shredded Cheddar cheese

¾ c. chopped red bell pepper

½ c. chopped mushrooms

Toasted English muffins, sandwich bread, biscuits, bagels

Bacon, sausage, sliced ham

Desired condiments such as hot sauce, mashed avocado, additional cheese slices, mayonnaise

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Coat a large-rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray, line with parchment, and spray parchment with cooking spray.

2. Whisk eggs, milk, chili powder, onion powder, salt, pepper and cumin together in a large bowl. Spread veggies and cheese out on sheet pan. Place sheet pan in oven and pour the egg mixture into the pan. Bake until just set, 22 to 28 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through to ensure even cooking.

3. Cut eggs into 12 pieces. Serve with bread, condiments, meats and allow people to build their own sandwiches, eat as` a stand-alone breakfast.

