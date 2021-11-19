Tallahassee Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida alone, there are more than 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disease that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The walk in Tallahassee will take place Saturday, November 20, at Langford Green on Florida State University’s campus.

Yolanda Hue, the event chair for the walk, joined Eyewitness News at 4 to speak with Ben and Katie Kaplan about the event.

