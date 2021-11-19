Advertisement

Tallahassee Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place Saturday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Florida alone, there are more than 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disease that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The walk in Tallahassee will take place Saturday, November 20, at Langford Green on Florida State University’s campus.

Yolanda Hue, the event chair for the walk, joined Eyewitness News at 4 to speak with Ben and Katie Kaplan about the event.

For more information or to register, donate or volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie’s Law would require background checks on ammunition purchases
A Tallahassee doctor has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a $28 million...
Tallahassee doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison in $28M health care fraud case
FSU determines three professors guilty of sexual misconduct
A Gadsden County Couple shares the frightening moment a wounded GCSO deputy arrived at their...
“I was so nervous:” couple shares how they helped treat GCSO deputy seconds after getting shot
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police investigating shooting on Ocala Road

Latest News

Tallahassee Walk to End Alzheimer’s taking place Saturday
FAMU campus
‘This long? It’s gonna take this long?’: FAMU students frustrated by months-long financial aid delay
A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission...
Leon County judge sides with City on homeless shelter issue with City Walk
The Capital Regional Transportation Planning Agency, or the CRTPA, is gathering public input on...
CTRPA gathering public input on 21 mile multi-use path along US 90