‘This long? It’s gonna take this long?’: FAMU students frustrated by months-long financial aid delay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With only a few weeks left in the semester, some Florida A&M University students still haven’t received their tuition refunds.

The university says the delay is due to problems implementing its new financial aid system.

FAMU also recently dispersed $41 million in tuition assistance to students, which administrators say overloaded the financial aid portal and led to glitches in the system.

According to FAMU’s VP for student affairs, about 40 to 50 students are still waiting on money from the university.

Many others received their money in late October, but that’s still about a month later than they normally would.

“This long?” FAMU student Demiya Davis said. It’s gonna take this long?”

Davis relies on financial aid to pay rent and buy textbooks. This semester, she didn’t receive those funds until late October.

“I was pretty stressed because this is my main income,” she said. “This is how I pay for school.”

Davis had to ask family members to help cover rent. She didn’t have money for books, so she would try to find people in her classes who could help her out.

“I’d ask around and go to the library and say ‘Oh, we have the same class. Would you mind letting me see a few pages so I can study for this assignment?’”

Davis isn’t the only one who struggled due to aid delays.

FAMU student Denique McFarlane was three months behind on rent until her tuition refund came in. She said she was troubled by FAMU’s response to the situation.

“‘It’s being worked on, just be patient, it’s being worked on, just be patient.’ And you know, week by week, we’re being told the same thing with no solution.”

FAMU’s VP of student affairs, William Hudson Jr., said the university wants to apologize to students and families for the delay.

“There were some glitches that caused a delay in the receipt of some financial aid,” Hudson said.

But he says most students did receive their aid on time.

Funds are supposed to be dispersed within the two weeks after the add/drop deadline for classes, which this semester, was in early September.

Hudson says FAMU hopes to work out any glitches before next semester.

“We’re working to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.”

FAMU held a town hall last month to address student concerns surrounding financial aid. The university said students who still haven’t received their aid can apply for an emergency advance of up to two thousand dollars.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.