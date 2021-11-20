Advertisement

Warrant issued for “armed and dangerous” double homicide suspect in Bainbridge

Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by Bainbridge police.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities in Bainbridge are asking the public for help in locating a man accused in a double homicide earlier this month.

In a Saturday news release, Bainbridge Public Safety announced 22-year-old Donovan McCray is wanted for the shooting deaths of Anthony Crosby and Destiny Young.

The initial shooting incident occurred Nov. 4 at Sims and Powell Streets.

Police investigated another shooting incident in the same location Nov. 10, in what they determined was a drive-by incident injuring one.

McCray faces 15 counts of Aggravated Assault.

In addition to McCray’s arrest warrant, BPS issued warrants for 20-year-old Darryn Borden and 20-year-old Ronnie Thompson for five counts of Aggravated Assault.

McCray has not been arrested and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should call 911 or BPS investigators at 229-248-2038.

