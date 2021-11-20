Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia with many South Georgia in the low to mid 40s while Big Bend locations were close to 50 as of 7 a.m. Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to increase into the upper 60s to near 70 by noon with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Small-scale, near-term guidance models hinted at the potential of a coastal shower or two in the afternoon. With somewhat drier air at the surface, the odds will be low but not zero. Overall, there will only be a 10% chance of a stray shower. Highs Saturday will be from near 70 to the mid 70s.

With increased cloud coverage and a shifting wind, morning lows Sunday will be mostly in the 50s. There is a low chance of a stray shower Sunday with high temperatures in the 70s.

Rain chances will increase Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold is forecast to pass through the viewing area early in the day and dry out the viewing area throughout the day. Rain chances will range from 20% to 30% Sunday night and Monday. High temperatures Monday will be near 70.

High temperatures will be below average for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine, but the morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Lows Wednesday morning could get near the freezing mark in normally colder locations.

For Thanksgiving, the sky is forecast to become partly cloudy with temperatures not as cold with a high near 70 and the morning low in the lower to mid 40s. Guidance models are calling for another cold front to approach the viewing area Friday. The lack of moisture will keep rain chances, so far, at 10% Friday with highs in the lower 70s and a morning low near 50.

