Football Friday Night: November 19, 2021
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season has reached the playoffs and the WCTV Sports team is here to run you through it all.
Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for November 19, 2021.
The team has your highlights for:
- University Christian at Munroe
- Norcross at Lowndes
- Heard Co. at Thomasville
- Wakulla at Raines
- Lincoln at Mosley
- Gadsden Co. at Bolles
- St. John Paul II at Trinity Christian
- NW Whitfield at Bainbridge
- Warren Co. at Pelham
- Liberty Co. at Blountstown
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.