FSU starts hot, squeaks by in the end at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (247Noles) -- Florida State defeated Boston College, 26-23, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 ACC) surged out to a 26-3 lead early in the third quarter, but needed an Akeem Dent interception in the final two minutes to seal the victory against the Eagles (6-5, 2-5 ACC).

FSU dominated the first half action. The Seminoles led 19-3 at the half. FSU got two first-half touchdowns through the air from quarterback Jordan Travis, who hit Ontaria Wilson (16 yards) and Lawrance Toafili (7 yards) for scores. Kalen DeLoach recorded a safety for the Seminoles late in the second quarter, their first safety this season and first since against Louisville during the 2020 season. Following the safety, Ryan Fitzgerald hits. 36-yard field goal to give FSU a 16-point lead at the half. The Eagles had less than 100 offensive yards over the first two quarters.

The scoring continued out of the locker room as FSU opened the second half with a 75-yard drive that took seven plays and 2:32, capped by a spectacular 15-yard touchdown catch by Malik McClain from Travis - his third passing touchdown of the day, which equaled a career-high.

With FSU ahead 26-3, Boston College got on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter when Pat Garwo capped off a 9-play, 40-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. The short field was set up by a 50-yard kick return by Alec Sinkfield.

The Eagles would make it interesting, closing the gap to 26-16 with just under 13 minutes remaining when Phil Jurkovec completed a 96-yard drive that took 13 plays by plunging in from three yards out on a designed run. The two-point conversion for the Eagles failed.

After FSU went 3-and-out, Boston College took over at midfield and struck in four plays, capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass by Jurkovec to wide receiver Zay Flowers that closed the gap to 26-23.

Boston College took over with eight minutes remaining, trailing 26-23. The Eagles drove to across midfield. On 4th and long with 1:42 remaining, Jermaine Johnson pressured Jurkovec, who threw it up and it was intercepted by Dent.

FSU’s offense was stagnant down the stretch, managing just 134 yards over the final two quarters and just 14 yards in the fourth quarter.

