Two injured in Gadsden County after truck drives off highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people are injured after a truck drives off US 90 in Gadsden County Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on US 90 near Lonesome Pine Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup traveling west on the highway drove off the road and collided with several trees.

FHP says both people inside the truck are from Sneads, and were seriously injured.

The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was transported to TMH by Gadsden County EMS.

The passenger, a 59-year-old woman, had to be life flighted to the hospital.

Right now, troopers don’t know what caused the truck to veer off the road.

