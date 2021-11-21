Advertisement

AP source: Florida fires Mullen after 6th loss in 9 games

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks up during an NCAA college football game against LSU in...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks up during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday, a day after his sixth loss in nine games, two months after the Gators went toe to toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the move. ESPN first reported Mullen’s firing.

Mullen’s stunning downfall and not-so-surprising departure ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a victory against lower-division Samford that didn’t seem like much for Gators fans to celebrate.

His final game was a 24-23 loss in overtime at Missouri that spotlighted Florida’s flaws: inconsistent quarterback play, a porous offensive line, a lack of playmakers on both sides of the ball and an inability to win close games. The Gators (5-6) have dropped seven consecutive one-possession games, all in the last two seasons.

Florida hosts rival Florida State (5-6) on Saturday, with the winner becoming bowl eligible. They’ll do so without Mullen, who also served as the team’s offensive coordinator and play-caller.

