Blessings of Hope and Inez Kitchen hands out free Thanksgiving meals for seniors

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - A Gadsden County non-profit organization teamed up with a local restaurant to provide hot and ready Thanksgiving meals for seniors 60 and older.

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach and Inez Kitchen in Havana worked together to prepare Thanksgiving meals on Saturday. The plates included ham, turkey, mac n cheese, dressing, and choice of dessert.

The president of Blessings of Hope told WCTV their organization was more than happy to provide the meals so everyone can have a great start to their holiday.

“A lot of our seniors in the community don’t have a way to cook or they don’t have the resources or they are disabled or don’t have someone to enjoy Thanksgiving with,” explained Anissa Butler. “So we’re giving them the opportunity as Blessings of Hope and Inez Kitchen providing that meal today.”

Butler said the event wouldn’t be possible without the Gadsden rescue grant. She added their organization will also be holding a Christmas party which is scheduled for Saturday, December 18th.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.