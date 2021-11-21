Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were not as cold Sunday morning with readings from the mid 50s in South Georgia to near 60 in the Big Bend. Cloud cover was also more abundant, but some of the small-scale models hint at some clearing by noon, but additional cloud are forecast to move in late afternoon to early evening. Highs Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs closer to the mid 70s in most inland locations.

Rain chances will increase, though not by much, as a cold front enters the Southeast Sunday into Monday, and bring rain chances during the daylight hours Sunday. The morning low will reach into the 50s with highs getting into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be at 20%.

After the front passes and the sky clears late Monday into Monday night, a colder northwesterly to northerly flow will advect colder, drier air into the region. Lows Tuesday morning will be near 40 with highs in the lower to middle 60s under a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest the area has seen so far this season with lows in the middle 30s inland with a few locations getting close to the freezing mark.

Temperatures will moderate for Thanksgiving under a partly cloudy sky. The morning low will be in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the lower 70s.

Another cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast Friday, and bring another slight chance of showers. The morning low will be near 50 and a high near 70 with a mostly sunny sky. After the frontal passage, the cold air will likely return Saturday with a morning low in the lower to mid 40s and a high in the middle 60s.

