Advertisement

Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
Warrant issued for “armed and dangerous” double homicide suspect in Bainbridge
Jennifer Kessinger had been at the law school since 2008.
FSU Law associate dean dies from COVID-19
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Two injured in Gadsden County after truck drives off highway
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 20, 2021
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun in bag, it goes off

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Hundreds of families lined up at Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday for Second Harvest of the...
Second Harvest hands out 1,000 free turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving
A Gadsden County non-profit organization teamed up with a local restaurant to provide hot and...
Blessings of Hope and Inez Kitchen hands out free Thanksgiving meals for seniors
Thanksgiving is a little over a week away, and organizations like Project Annie are getting...
Project Annie, Inc. in need of volunteers, donations ahead of annual Thanksgiving dinner