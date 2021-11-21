FSU-PD leads a group of law enforcement to keep fans safe during FSU gamedays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The big game bringing in tons of fans to FSU’s campus and leaves law enforcement with a tough task to handle traffic. Brandon Spencer took a ride along with FSUPD to show the dozens of agencies that gather hours before the game to set up blockades and boundaries to keep traffic continuous and away from congested areas.

Gamedays around Doak Campbell Stadium are always hectic but also controlled. FSUPD’s Lieutenant John Baker showed WCTV how it’s done.

“We have a bunch of different agencies out here working these intersections so primarily I need to make sure that these folks who are not necessarily familiar with this area are doing the things that we ask them to do that is within the ops plan that we talk about to keep these areas running smoothly,” explained Lieutenant John Baker.

Three hours before kickoff, Lt. Baker leads the operation meeting to give out assignments and the officers work to control traffic flow.

“Here Pensacola Street is kind of blocked and gridlocked all the way back here to the civic center so we use this to keep that avenue open,: said Lt. Baker. “So you’ll see here we keep traffic going north and south.”

But pregame is just the warm-up.

“Postgame is the fun one. Postgame is the monster, that’s the beast right there,” exclaimed Lt. Baker.

With close games like Saturday’s, tens of thousands of people leave the game at the same time, which is a recipe for congestion. That’s why Lieutenant Baker and his team put so many hours into these operation plans.

“Pedestrians and fans get really upset and again I get it but I just wish fans would understand that we put all this stuff together with their safety in mind and their safety in mind period,” broke down Lt. Baker.

A lot of thought and a lot of planning going into keeping the peace on gameday so fans can just safely enjoy the game.

“We want everyone to come here safe and just have a great experience and leave Tallahassee, Florida and go home and say do you know what it was a great time being there,” shared Lt. Baker. “And they did everything they could to keep us safe and we had a good time. That’s what we want.”

Saturday’s game had more than 79,000 fans in attendance, the largest crowd of the year and Lieutenant Baker said it took every officer available to make sure they got in and out safely.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.