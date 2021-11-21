GCSO deputy released from the hospital five days after getting shot
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than a week after getting shot pursuing a stolen vehicle, Gadsden County Deputy Chicara Hearns has been released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Hearns left TMH Sunday afternoon with the help of a multi-agency escort. Vehicles from agencies from TPD, Florida Highway Patrol, GCSO, and others helped her safely return to home, where GCSO says she’ll continue the healing process.
In a Facebook live video posted by GCSO, Deputy Hearns was emotional as she left the hospital and saw the large law enforcement presence there. She then returned home to a crowd of cheering family.
