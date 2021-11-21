Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 21, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 20, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
Warrant issued for “armed and dangerous” double homicide suspect in Bainbridge
Jennifer Kessinger had been at the law school since 2008.
FSU Law associate dean dies from COVID-19
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Two injured in Gadsden County after truck drives off highway
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 20, 2021
Football Friday Night: November 19, 2021

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 20, 2021
Ashtyn Michael Rance, 35, of Miami, Fla., pleaded guilty to one count Lacey Act trafficking and...
Fla. man pleads guilty to venomous snakes, turtles trafficking
Lowndes County
2 wanted, 1 arrested in Lowndes Co. motel fatal shooting
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 18, 2021