Advertisement

Playoff bound! Rattlers earn FCS at-large bid, return to playoff after 20 year absence

FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M will return to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since the 2001 season, earning an at-large selection as the field of 24 was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

The Rattlers (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) who defeated Bethune-Cookman 46-21 Saturday, are coming off a strong season in their first SWAC campaign. FAMU lost just once to FCS competition against eventual league champion Jackson State in week one of the season.

FAMU who won the first ever FCS Championship in 1978 (then I-AA) earns its eighth bid all time to the tournament and is 5-5 all-time in the playoff.

The Orange and Green are set to play Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, LA next Saturday at 7 PM ET. The winner will head to Harrisonburg, VA to play 3rd seeded James Madison Dukes.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
Warrant issued for “armed and dangerous” double homicide suspect in Bainbridge
Jennifer Kessinger had been at the law school since 2008.
FSU Law associate dean dies from COVID-19
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Two injured in Gadsden County after truck drives off highway
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 20, 2021
An Atlanta traveler snapped a photo of fellow passengers standing outside on the tarmac after a...
Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun in bag, it goes off

Latest News

Florida A&M beats Bethune-Cookman 46-21 in Florida Classic
Florida State defeated Boston College, 26-23, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. on...
FSU starts hot, squeaks by in the end at Boston College
Football Friday Night: November 19, 2021
Morning Pep Rally - D block
Best moments with local schools during “Morning Pep Rally”