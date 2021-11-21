Playoff bound! Rattlers earn FCS at-large bid, return to playoff after 20 year absence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M will return to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since the 2001 season, earning an at-large selection as the field of 24 was unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

The Rattlers (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) who defeated Bethune-Cookman 46-21 Saturday, are coming off a strong season in their first SWAC campaign. FAMU lost just once to FCS competition against eventual league champion Jackson State in week one of the season.

FAMU who won the first ever FCS Championship in 1978 (then I-AA) earns its eighth bid all time to the tournament and is 5-5 all-time in the playoff.

The Orange and Green are set to play Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, LA next Saturday at 7 PM ET. The winner will head to Harrisonburg, VA to play 3rd seeded James Madison Dukes.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.