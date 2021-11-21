Advertisement

Project Annie, Inc. in need of volunteers, donations ahead of annual Thanksgiving dinner

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is a few days away, and organizations like Project Annie are getting ready to serve hundreds of meals.

“It makes me feel good. That’s my Christian duty to help the people in need,” said Annie Johnson, the founder and CEO of Project Annie.

Johnson has served holiday meals in the community for 23 years.

In 2020 alone, her organization handed out more than 800 plates; and they plan to do it again this year with the help of donations and volunteers.

“Food hasn’t started coming in like it should,” she said.

Johnson tells WCTV they need plenty of turkeys but there is more on her list.

“Eggs, butter, and milk. To-go plates, forks, canned soda, gallon bags, gallon greened beans,” she explained.

As Project Annie continues their preparations for the annual feast, Annie Johnson said what’s most important to her is to continue giving to those in need.

“It’s very important because a lot of people don’t have gas or a stove or the homeless people. And this is why I do it so they can have a hot meal,” said Johnson.

The grab and go Thanksgiving meals will be served at Project Annie located at 625 W. 4th Avenue on Thanksgiving Day from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering at Project Annie you can give them a call at (850) 222-6133.

