Second Harvest hands out 1,000 free turkeys to families ahead of Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families lined up at Governor’s Square Mall on Saturday for Second Harvest of the Big Bend’s annual turkey giveaway.

Families were given a free turkey, plus canned goods and the fixings to make a Thanksgiving meal.

CEO Monique Van Pelt said their event had to begin earlier than advertised due to the influx of cars waiting in line.

But they were able to feed 1,000 families, proving the need for food is still out there.

“What we’ve seen is the sustained need all year long and I think something new that’s been introduced is the rising costs of food,” explained Van Pelt. “So I think when families are shopping right now especially for the holidays the same dollar they may have used last year to buy holiday food for their family is not going to stretch as far this year. So we are glad to be able to help where we can.”

Second Harvest of the Big Bend will also host a winter holiday food distribution.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 18th at Governor’s Square Mall. It will begin at 9 A.M. until supplies last.

