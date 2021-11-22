Elder Care Services requesting space heaters for seniors in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures drop, many of us are turning on our heaters. But for some low-income seniors, that’s not an option.

That’s why a local nonprofit is requesting space heater donations to help keep seniors warm this winter.

Elder Care Services serves thousands of seniors in the Big Bend area. At least 150 seniors are on the waitlist to receive a space heater from them.

These seniors are on a limited budget, so they’re hesitant to turn up their thermostat and drive up their utility bill.

Elder Care Services has already donated about 50 space heaters to seniors in need. They’re specifically requesting heaters with tip-over protection.

The organization’s president says cold weather impacts the elderly more than others.

“Should we be so lucky to get to an older age, fat underneath our skin degrades and it leads to not being able to regulate temperature as easily as younger people,” said President and CEO Jocelyne Fliger. “And so space heaters are a great way to make sure that seniors are comfortable in their homes.”

Fliger said some seniors who aren’t able to turn up the heat in their homes resort to using kerosene heaters or the oven to keep warm, which can be both dangerous and costly.

Elder care services is accepting space heater donations throughout the winter months.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off a heater at their location at 2518 W Tennessee Street or send it through the mail.

