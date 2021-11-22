Advertisement

Elder Care Services requesting space heaters for seniors in need

Elder Care Services requesting space heaters for seniors in need
Elder Care Services requesting space heaters for seniors in need(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As temperatures drop, many of us are turning on our heaters. But for some low-income seniors, that’s not an option.

That’s why a local nonprofit is requesting space heater donations to help keep seniors warm this winter.

Elder Care Services serves thousands of seniors in the Big Bend area. At least 150 seniors are on the waitlist to receive a space heater from them.

These seniors are on a limited budget, so they’re hesitant to turn up their thermostat and drive up their utility bill.

Elder Care Services has already donated about 50 space heaters to seniors in need. They’re specifically requesting heaters with tip-over protection.

The organization’s president says cold weather impacts the elderly more than others.

“Should we be so lucky to get to an older age, fat underneath our skin degrades and it leads to not being able to regulate temperature as easily as younger people,” said President and CEO Jocelyne Fliger. “And so space heaters are a great way to make sure that seniors are comfortable in their homes.”

Fliger said some seniors who aren’t able to turn up the heat in their homes resort to using kerosene heaters or the oven to keep warm, which can be both dangerous and costly.

Elder care services is accepting space heater donations throughout the winter months.

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off a heater at their location at 2518 W Tennessee Street or send it through the mail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pregnant 21-year-old Tallahassee woman killed in Crawfordville Road crash
FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
Playoff bound! Rattlers earn FCS at-large bid, return to playoff after 20 year absence
A Gadsden County Deputy left the hospital just five days after getting shot in the line of duty.
GCSO deputy released from the hospital five days after getting shot
Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
Warrant issued for “armed and dangerous” double homicide suspect in Bainbridge
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks up during an NCAA college football game against LSU in...
AP source: Florida fires Mullen after 6th loss in 9 games

Latest News

FSU softball Women's College World Series
FSU announces 2022 softball schedule
State loses first round in challenge to healthcare worker vaccine mandate
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
DeSantis pitches plan for ‘gas tax relief’
Warrants for Joshua Webb’s arrest were first issued in 2019, and State Attorney Jack Campbell...
Louisiana man accused of stealing $138K from Florida’s unclaimed property system faces 25 felony counts