FAMU students celebrating Florida Classic victory, playoff berth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M students and football fans are celebrating after a big win over the weekend.

The Rattlers dominated Bethune-Cookman at the Florida Classic in Orlando, 46-21.

Now, FAMU will be heading to the FCS playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

FAMU students say their team is a force to be reckoned with after taking home the win.

“I’m just happy that we won and, like, the way we won with that big score, it was the icing on the top,” said student Jaylan Maddox.

“It’s expected because we are the best. Go Rattlers. Two claps and a strike. So I expected nothing less I knew we were going to win,” said FAMU student Ernest Davis.

Student tickets were sold out way head of the game in Orlando but for those who watched at home, they say the Rattlers winning streak is proof: Don’t mess with the ‘FAMU-LY.’

“Definitely some history that we’re making this time. I’m really hoping that we win. We are getting a lot more publicity. We’re getting a lot more recognition from everybody, from all kind of aspects {in} sports and all that kind of stuff. So it’ll be a good thing for us honestly so I’m very excited,” explained student Cameron Hall. “Now that we finally won we’re the best record in the state, it’s kind of eye opening and eventful. It’s like a moment in time you won’t forget.”

“It’s just what you expect at this point with how good the team is and to be honest it wasn’t even a competition at the end of the day,” said Emmanuel Okafor.

The Rattlers are coming off an eight-game winning streak and will now head to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2001.

They are set to travel and play Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, November 27, as students and fans alike want the Rattlers to keep on striking.

