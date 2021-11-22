FSU announces 2022 softball schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two in-season tournaments, home-and-homes with two in-state rivals and a three-game series against a Big 12 foe highlight the 2022 Florida State softball schedule, released by the program on Monday.

FSU will host a pair of in-season tournaments: The annual season-opening JoAnne Graf Classic (February 11-12) and the Unconquered Invitational (Feb. 25-26).

The Seminole season opens with the JoAnne Graf Classic when Loyola-Chicago and Mercer come to Tallahassee. The Noles will face both teams twice over the weekend.

South Alabama comes to FSU (Feb. 16) before the Noles head to Clearwater to take part in the ESPN Elite Invitational where they’ll face Tennessee, Texas, Michigan, UCF and UCLA from Feb. 17-20 before returning home to take on Florida A&M on Feb. 23.

Hofstra and Indiana come to JoAnne Graf Field for the Unconquered Invitational (Feb. 25-26) before the Seminoles head over to Wahnish Way to face the Rattlers on the Highest of the Seven Hills on March 1.

FSU and Florida will meet in their home-and-home series on April 6 (at Florida) and May 3 (at FSU).

The Seminoles will also host Oklahoma State for a three-game series on April 29-30 in a rematch of the 2019 Tallahassee Super Regional.

Pitt (March 4-6), Boston College (March 18-20), Virginia Tech (April 8-10) and Clemson (April 22-24) will all come to Tallahassee for ACC series while the Noles will head to Georgia Tech (March 11-13), Virginia (April 1-3), North Carolina (April 15-17) and NC State (May 6-8).

FSU went 49-13-1 last year, including a 26-5-1 mark in ACC play, and were the national runners up in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, losing to Oklahoma in three games.

