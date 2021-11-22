Hannah’s Sunday, November 21st evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a nice day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with temperatures in the 70s and a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. However, isolated showers are possible in the northwestern Big Bend and South Georgia thanks to an incoming cold front. Clouds will build through the entire area as the front moves in. However, the front will move to our southeast through the afternoon and some of the clouds should clear by late in the day, leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

After the front, temperatures will be much cooler. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 60s with sunshine. Tuesday night a light freeze is possible in Southern Georgia and temperatures will drop into the 30s all across the area. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Thanksgiving in the low 70s before another cold front moves in on Friday and drops temperatures back into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.