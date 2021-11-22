Jefferson County Emergency Management opening cold shelter Tuesday
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Emergency Management is opening a cold shelter on Tuesday, November 23, at Welaunee Missionary Baptist Church.
Officials say the shelter will be open from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.
JCEM says the church is mandating masks be worn and social distance be practiced for anyone at the shelter who is unvaccinated.
It is requested people bring their own bedding, personal hygiene products, food and water. The Red Cross will provide snacks.
