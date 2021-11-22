Leon County and City of Tallahassee to host first Family Day at Railroad Square

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County’s first Family Day is Friday, November 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

Sachs Media and the Council on Culture and Arts, or COCA, brought the idea to the County Commission earlier in the year.

Family Day celebrates togetherness and family diversity.

The City and County worked with the organizers of the Soul of Southside Festival to host a family-friendly event in Railroad Square Friday afternoon, with 25 businesses participating.

“This is all about empowering community through love and commerce,” Christic Henry, the Soul of Southside Festival organizer, said.

The City and County governments hope to foster a stronger sense of community, reimagining Black Friday as Family Day. It’s the first in the state of Florida.

“Spend time with your family, go to a park, go to a community park, go to a local business, go to a local restaurant, and just spend time with your family,” County Commissioner Brian Welch said.

“Tallahassee has been recognized as one of the top 100 places to live, and we are proud of that,” City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson said.

“The purpose of Family Day is to encourage spending quality time with our loved ones, friends, and neighbors, celebrating families of all kinds, while also safety engaging with and supporting and feeling a part of our local community,” said Lily Boynton Kaye, the co-owner of Railroad Square.

Railroad Square shops, galleries, and restaurants will also be participating in Business Bingo with hashtags and photographs.

“Sleep in, skip the lines and disarray of the big box stores, come circle the square, and support the largest and by far most eclectic collection of locally owned businesses, local artists, and eateries anywhere in the area,” said Crum Box Gastgarden owner, Pete Evarts.

Henry says the organizing team wants to show how public dollar investments in events like this one make a difference. They’ll be doing a survey of market activity at each business before and after the event to gather data and illustrate the economic impact.

November 26th will be filled with events at Railroad Square.

The City will block off the street leading into the square for a walking friendly experience.

Henry says there will be multiple “sets” during the event.

The Railroad Square Craft House will serve as the “cafe set,” with concerts and a lip sync competition. Live music begins at 1:00 p.m.

The competition will be at 3:00 p.m., and the winning family will be eligible to win $250 and a trophy.

At 2:00 p.m., Garnet and Soul will perform, and Soul Collective will perform from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m.

Henry says there will also be an “open field” set, backing up to the Sculpture Garden, where the Family Fitness challenge will take place from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m.

Tallahassee-based zumba, HIIT, and yoga instructors will fill three hours with exercise classes, and the last family standing will be eligible for a $250 cash prize.

There will also be a Family Resoruce area set up, with representatives from Capital Health Plan and up to 25 other agencies. Tallahassee Ford Lincoln will be on site discussing family vehicle safety, and there will be family photo opportunities.

Obsessions Gift Shop will be hosting art activities for children, with additional art experiences happening in the Drum Circle. The Tally Dancing Witches will be performing at the Crum Box at 2:00 p.m.

