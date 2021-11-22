Local food pantry expecting 800+ visitors for Thanksgiving meal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the holidays approach, one local food pantry is gearing up for its busiest day of the year.

Volunteers will be serving more than three dozen turkeys, six pans of mac and cheese and 35 bunches of collard greens.

Project Annie is expecting as many as 1,000 people to stop by for a Thanksgiving meal this Thursday.

They’re serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the organization’s director, Annie Johnson, says she’ll be up at 4 a.m. to prep for the big day.

Johnson said she’s received donations from the community that have made this thanksgiving meal possible.

Anyone is welcome to come by and get a free plate of turkey, dressing, collard greens, salad and much more.

Johnson said it’s hard work but well worth the effort.

“After I get through that, I go home and fall across the bed and wake up at two o’clock the next morning,” Johnson said, laughing.

Johnson said last Thanksgiving, Project Annie fed about 800 people, and she expects even more this year.

Capital City Youth Services is also holding a holiday meal drive-thru tomorrow from 12 to 2 p.m. at 2407 Roberts Ave.

The Salvation Army will be serving Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2410 Allen Road.

