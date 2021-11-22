Louisiana man accused of stealing $138K from Florida’s unclaimed property system faces 25 felony counts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Louisiana man was arrested for submitting more than 100 false claims to Florida’s unclaimed property system, totaling over $138,000, according to court documents.

Warrants for Joshua Webb’s arrest were first issued in 2019, and State Attorney Jack Campbell says his office filed more charges in July 2021. Webb was arrested in Georgia on Thursday, Nov. 18, and was transported to Florida the same day, according to Campbell.

Webb submitted the phony claims between May 30, 2017, and June 26, 2017, according to court documents.

Kentucky’s Unclaimed Property Program issued a fraud alert about Webb through the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators on June 8, 2017, tipping off Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property. Florida DUP searched for Webb in its system and found he had submitted at least 15 claims using a Louisiana address on May 30, 2017.

Webb targeted unclaimed property of people throughout Florida who shared his name, court documents said. The unclaimed property for various Joshua, or Josh, Webbs were submitted to the Divison of Financial Services from multiple businesses and government entities between 2001 and 2017.

Webb made the claims both electronically and through the mail, court documents say.

Webb also submitted more than 100 false claims for safe deposit boxes, miscellaneous checks and other abandoned property that had no identifying information for the true owner connected to it, court documents say. Thirteen of those safe deposit boxes were valued at more than $2,000.

When Webb submitted his electronic claims, the same Louisiana address was used and investigators tracked the same IP address as well. They believe that the IP address belonged to Webb’s mother.

Webb faces the following charges:

Invalid claim for unclaimed property (greater than $250 up to $10,000) -- third-degree felony, one count

Invalid claim for unclaimed property (greater than $10,000 up to $50,000) -- second-degree felony, one count

Invalid claim for unclaimed property (greater than $50,000) -- first-degree felony, one count

Aggravated white collar crime -- first-degree felony, one count

Grand theft (over $100,000) -- first-degree felony, one count

Grand theft (over $20,000 but less than $100,000) -- second-degree felony, one count

Grand theft (over $5,000 but less than $10,000) -- third-degree felony, one count

Organized fraud/criminal attempt -- second-degree felony, one count

Communication fraud ($300 or more) -- third-degree felony, three counts

Criminal use of a public record to facilitate a felony -- third-degree felony, 13 counts

Uttering a forgery -- third-degree felony, one count

A special prosecutor has yet to be assigned to the case, the state attorney told WCTV on Friday, Nov. 19.

