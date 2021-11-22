Pregnant 21-year-old Tallahassee woman killed in Crawfordville Road crash

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a pregnant 21-year-old Tallahassee woman was killed and two men were injured in a Sunday night crash on Crawfordville Road.

According to troopers, a pickup truck was traveling south on US-319 north of Glover Road around 8:45 p.m., behind a sedan and another pickup truck, at a high rate of speed. The truck in the back rear-ended the sedan, causing it to hit the other truck’s rear bumper, the crash report says.

The truck that caused the crash spun out of control and exited the road’s right shoulder and stopped in the grass. The sedan also spun out of control and stopped in the northbound lane facing west. The driver of the second truck still had control of his vehicle and stopped on the right shoulder of Crawfordville Road, facing south.

Troopers say the 21-year-old woman, who was riding in the sedan, and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the scene. The 46-year-old Crawfordville man driving the first truck suffered minor injuries in this crash, FHP says. The 26-year-old Tallahassee man driving the sedan also had minor injuries.

The driver of the other pickup truck and the 6-year-old boy riding with him were not hurt, the crash report says.

FHP says the woman who was killed was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Her family has been notified about her death, according to troopers.

FHP says Leon County EMS, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Wakulla Fire Department and the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office all responded to this crash.

