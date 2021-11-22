Advertisement

Squash Stuffing with Healthy Chef Ashley

By Chef Ashley Douglas | @CookingHealthyWithAshley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 3 1b. Sliced squash
  • 1 onion chopped
  • 2 carrots peeled and shredded
  • 2 cans of cream of chicken
  • 16oz sour cream
  • 1 small jar of pimento
  • 1 small package of herb-seasoned Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix
  • 1 1/2 stick of butter

METHOD

  1. Cook squash, carrots and onions into salted water until tender, drain well.
  2. Mix with cream of chicken, pimento and sour cream. 
  3. Melt butter and crumble stuffing into it.
  4. Put squash into a buttered baking dish and top it with the stuffing mixture.
  5. Bake 30 to 40 minutes until golden brown.

