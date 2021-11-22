Squash Stuffing with Healthy Chef Ashley
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGREDIENTS
- 3 1b. Sliced squash
- 1 onion chopped
- 2 carrots peeled and shredded
- 2 cans of cream of chicken
- 16oz sour cream
- 1 small jar of pimento
- 1 small package of herb-seasoned Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix
- 1 1/2 stick of butter
METHOD
- Cook squash, carrots and onions into salted water until tender, drain well.
- Mix with cream of chicken, pimento and sour cream.
- Melt butter and crumble stuffing into it.
- Put squash into a buttered baking dish and top it with the stuffing mixture.
- Bake 30 to 40 minutes until golden brown.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.