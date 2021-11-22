Tallahassee Action Grants collects holiday meals for local seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Dozens of donation bags were dropped off at the Community Thrift Market to help feed local seniors.

Tallahassee Action Grants is adopting senior communities throughout Tallahassee to help provide needed meals during the holiday season. It’s a six year tradition the continues to grow each and every year.

“Every year when we’re passing the food out, the people are so appreciative and so happy to see us. I just think to myself, we’ve got to do more next year, so we try to add on 20-30 people every year,” said Karen Loewen, Executive Director of Tallahassee Action Grants.

The bags donated on Sunday are filled with all the favorites for a Thanksgiving feast. It’s a community effort to help provide a week worth of meals for around 150 local seniors.

Tallahassee Action Grants helps support non-profit organizations in the area through the Community Thrift Market. The organization also stocks the Little Free Libraries and Help Shelf Pantries in Tallahassee.

“The last couple of years of filling the help shelf pantries, the little blue and white boxes you see all over town, we fill those at 10:30 in the morning and at 2:00 they’re empty,” Loewen said. “These are people, not just people who don’t have a home, it’s people like moms who can’t afford peanut butter and jelly to feed their kids to go to school. It’s young women who can’t buy hygiene products. We try to help out as much as we can with that.”

With this years food drive, the organization expects to feed around 150 people within local senior communities, including clients in the Meals on 2 Wheels programs.

While the donations make a big impact, Loewen says the organization still needs to spend about $3,000-5,000 to meet the needs within the community.

The best way to help out, she added, is to shop at the Community Thrift Market.

The holiday meals will be delivered to local seniors on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.