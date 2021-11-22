Advertisement

Woman saves father after boat crash during Hawaii fishing trip

By Chelsea Davis and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Claude and Charme Moreaus took a father-daughter fishing trip in Maui that nearly ended in tragedy.

According to Hawaii News Now, Claude Moreaus, 70, has years of experience on the water and has been fishing for over 40 years.

Charme Moreaus was sleeping on their way back from a successful weekend at sea. The dad set his boat to autopilot and accidentally dozed off.

His boat had smashed into giant rocks in the waters of the island’s north shore.

“I sat down because I was tired. And the next thing I know, I was sleeping,” he said. “I didn’t know I was sleeping. Next thing I know, BAM! That’s how I woke up.”

She said her father started to make a mayday call, but the boat capsized before the call was finished and Claude was trapped underneath.

Through strength, courage and the will to survive, Charme Moreaus dove underwater, found her dad and pulled him back to the surface – but they were still stuck in the middle of the ocean.

She held her father and started swimming toward the rocky shoreline.

“I kept telling him, ‘Don’t let the water go in your mouth,’ because that’s what was happening, it was going in and drowning both of us,” she said.

She said they swam over an hour to get to shore. The waves were crashing, and they were worried about bashing their heads open on the huge lava rocks.

“We both tumbled, and I just see him tumbling, but we’re on the rocks and I’m like, ‘We made it!’” the daughter said.

At that point, the father-daughter duo was stuck at the bottom of a giant cliff.

There were ropes on the cliff to help Charme Moreaus climb to the top and track down help.

The Maui Fire Department flew in a helicopter to rescue Claude Moreaus from the rocks and take him to the hospital.

With just a few bumps and bruises, the 70-year-old fisherman is happy to be alive and is grateful to his community.

He hopes his story will be a lesson for others.

“We have to learn from this,” he said. “There should always be at least one person not sleeping, and if you’re that tired, you should anchor the boat and sleep.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pregnant 21-year-old Tallahassee woman killed in Crawfordville Road crash
FAMU Head Coach Willie Simmons
Playoff bound! Rattlers earn FCS at-large bid, return to playoff after 20 year absence
A Gadsden County Deputy left the hospital just five days after getting shot in the line of duty.
GCSO deputy released from the hospital five days after getting shot
Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
Warrant issued for “armed and dangerous” double homicide suspect in Bainbridge
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks up during an NCAA college football game against LSU in...
AP source: Florida fires Mullen after 6th loss in 9 games

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Rittenhouse tells Fox News he’s ‘not a racist person,’ backs BLM
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor: Three men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
6 children hurt in Wisconsin parade crash in critical condition
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
DeSantis pitches plan for ‘gas tax relief’