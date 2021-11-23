Advertisement

Capital Regional Medical Center changing its name in 2022

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center confirms it will be changing its name in 2022.

A spokeswoman for CRMC confirms the hospital will be changing its name to “HCA Florida Healthcare” in March of next year.

A flyer recently mailed out by HCA says “HCA Florida Healthcare is uniting our more than 400 sites of care - including hospitals, physician practices and other facilities across the state - under one name to create a connected and collaborative healthcare experience.”

CRMC spokeswoman Rachel Stiles says it should be a seamless transition for patients.

“Patient access to caregivers - including facility hours of operation, websites, phone numbers and health insurance coverage - will not be impacted,” Stiles said in a statement released Tuesday.

The president of HCA Healthcare’s North Florida division says the new name is designed to make it easier for patients to access care across the state.

“Our work to connect our hospitals and other care sites with a unified brand is ongoing and patients remain our top priority across all HCA Healthcare facilities, including Capital Regional Medical Center, which has been serving the community for 40+ years as a HCA Healthcare hospital,” Richard Hammett said. “Our patients and community will learn more about this exciting development in the spring of 2022.”

Capital Regional’s website says the hospital has been owned by HCA since September 1980.

“HCA Florida Healthcare” will be its fourth name. It started as Capital Medical Center, changed its name to Tallahassee Community Hospital a few years later and eventually to Capital Regional Medical Center.

