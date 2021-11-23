Advertisement

Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison

Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown
Jessie and Terrelle Price-Brown(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A couple accused of killing a Tallahassee man and dumping his body across state lines will both serve lengthy prison sentences.

Jessie Price-Brown entered a plea to second degree murder charges last week in the July 2018 murder of Derek Parks.  Court records show he was sentenced to 30 years in state prison.

Price-Brown’s husband, Terrelle, is already serving a life sentence for Parks’ murder. Court records show Terrelle Price-Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder at his trial in August.

Jessie Price-Brown opted for a last-minute plea deal after agreeing to testify against him.

Prosecutors say the Price-Browns killed Parks in his own apartment, loaded his body into a U Haul truck and dumped it near Americus, Georgia.

Parks’ remains were recovered two months later.

Police contend the Price-Browns pawned several of Parks’ belongings and continued to drive his car after killing him. They were ultimately tracked down and arrested in Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pregnant 21-year-old Tallahassee woman killed in Crawfordville Road crash
According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Warrants for Joshua Webb’s arrest were first issued in 2019, and State Attorney Jack Campbell...
Louisiana man accused of stealing $138K from Florida’s unclaimed property system faces 25 felony counts

Latest News

Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Sports betting once again illegal in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a deal with the Seminole Tribe as tribe Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr....
Judge blocks Seminole compact
The Tallahassee Police Department says they have made an arrest following a standoff at a home...
Tallahassee Police Georgia man following standoff