Case now closed as couple accused in Tallahassee murder sent to prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A couple accused of killing a Tallahassee man and dumping his body across state lines will both serve lengthy prison sentences.

Jessie Price-Brown entered a plea to second degree murder charges last week in the July 2018 murder of Derek Parks. Court records show he was sentenced to 30 years in state prison.

Price-Brown’s husband, Terrelle, is already serving a life sentence for Parks’ murder. Court records show Terrelle Price-Brown was found guilty of first-degree murder at his trial in August.

Jessie Price-Brown opted for a last-minute plea deal after agreeing to testify against him.

Prosecutors say the Price-Browns killed Parks in his own apartment, loaded his body into a U Haul truck and dumped it near Americus, Georgia.

Parks’ remains were recovered two months later.

Police contend the Price-Browns pawned several of Parks’ belongings and continued to drive his car after killing him. They were ultimately tracked down and arrested in Virginia.

