Celebrate Baptist Church donates Turkey dinners to incarcerated families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Celebration Baptist Church is spending Thanksgiving giving back to help others.

On Monday hundreds of meal boxes were packed up and delivered to families in Leon County.

The congregation is partnering with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office to deliver meals to families who have loved ones in the Leon County Detention Facility.

It’s an annual tradition for the church for the last five years. Members of the congregation receive a grocery list and bring donated items to the church during Sunday services.

Volunteers then pack each box. This year, the donations filled enough boxes to feed nearly 200 families.

Sheriff Walt McNeil says it’s important for these families to know there are people in the community who are there to help.

The boxes are filled with everything you need for a tradition Thanksgiving dinner.

Sheriff McNeil says the boxes will go to families who may not otherwise have the means to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“We say, we’re doing everything we can to keep those families whole. One of the things we know is families that don’t have nourishment, and don’t have the ability to get their own food, that they sometimes go in a different direction,” McNeil said. “This isn’t the last time. We hope that we start something here, a relationship with those families so they can now come and be a part of the greater Tallahassee, Leon County community in a way that perhaps they didn’t previously.”

Monday’s food drive is the start of Celebration Baptist Church’s Season of Compassion. Church members will also be collecting Christmas toys, also to be donated to families of people who are incarcerated.

Members of the public can also get involved by donating toys to the church.

