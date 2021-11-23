Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front was working its way through the Southeast Monday afternoon with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Rainfall was not observed on radar as of 4 p.m.; therefore, rain chances will be very low for the rest of the evening into the overnight hours. As the cold front moves through the area, drier and colder air will move into the viewing area overnight with Tuesday morning lows ranging from near 40 inland to the mid 40s along the coast.

High pressure at the surface will influence the weather in the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday through Wednesday, and keep the weather calm and cold. Some of the coldest weather of the season so far will take place early in the Thanksgiving week. Highs will get into the lower to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. The morning low Wednesday will reach into the lower to mid 30s inland to the upper 30s near the coastline. Some normally-colder locations could reach the freezing mark. Those with sensitive plants should make plans to bring them inside Tuesday night.

The center of high pressure will move to the east Thanksgiving Day, and begin to bring warmer temperatures into the area, though those numbers will be closer to average.

Another cold front is forecast to enter the viewing area Friday and bring a slight chance of a shower. Then the temperatures drop again in time for next weekend. The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. Guidance models on Monday were showing a developing disturbance in the Southeast over the weekend, but it appeared to be far enough to the north to keep rain chances near zero but bring in some high-level clouds into the area. Lows over the weekend will be from the upper 30s to near 40 with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

