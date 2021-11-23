Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov. 23

By Charles Roop
Nov. 23, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some of the coldest weather so far this season will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for South Georgia while a frost advisory was issued for the inland Big Bend areas from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Lows will be at or below freezing in South Georgia while the inland Big Bend will likely be in the range from 33 to 36 degrees.

Precautions should be taken to thwart the impacts of the forecast cold. Pets should be brought indoors along with temperature-sensitive plants. Those in agriculture should take needed precautions depending on the crop being produced.

Temperatures Wednesday should be warmer than Tuesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s in most locations with a sunny sky. The center of the surface high pressure will move southeastward from Tuesday into Wednesday. This will allow more of an east-southeasterly flow to help bring in a little more moisture at the surface and increase the Thursday morning low into the lower to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving will be warmer with high temperatures closer to what’s normal for this time of year. Highs will reach to near 70 to the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

More clouds will enter the picture Friday as a cold front approaches the Southeast and pass through the viewing area during the day. Once again, the lack of good moisture content will keep rain chances near 20% with the morning low near 50 and highs near 70.

Drier air will be in place in the lower levels, but a trough of low pressure aloft will bring enough lift to bring some mid- to upper-level cloudiness into the area Saturday and Sunday. Rain is not expected with lows in the upper 30s to near 40 and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

The trough will pass the viewing area from the west to east while a weak cold front will pass by Monday. Rain is not expected with the sky becoming sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with lows near 40.

