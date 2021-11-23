Children’s COVID shots now available at FAMU vaccination site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - COVID-19 vaccines are now available for kids five and older at Florida A&M University, with the university receiving doses last week.

Site administrators say on Monday, 10 children between five and 11-years-old received their COVID vaccine.

They’re seeing the numbers going up for kids and families asking about getting their kids vaccinated but are also seeing an increase in adults, both in first doses and booster shots.

FAMU’s vaccine site has been consolidated on Wahnish Way, now operating both the vaccine and COVID testing site.

While the lines are extended around like they were this time last year, site staff says they’re giving about 100 shots per day.

Director of Student Health Services Dr. Tanya Tatum says its a good sign the numbers are going up.

“While there’s always room to do more, I think it’s one more tool in your arsenal of things that we can do to help prevent COVID, and to feel comfortable and safe about where your children are,” she said.

FAMU is offering the Pfizer vaccine for those aged five-11 and boosters and first doses of all three - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson - are available for adults.

Appointments are not needed for vaccines at FAMU. The location will be open Wednesday but closed the rest of the week for Thanksgiving and will reopen Monday.

