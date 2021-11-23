City of Quincy elected officials speak out about the firing of their City Manager

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy City Commissioners voted to fire their City Manager Tuesday night, one day after he filed a lawsuit against the city accusing them of breaking the city charter and infringing on his authority to hire new employees.

City Manager Jack McLean was given a 30 days notice of his termination after a 3-2 vote. The question that was on residents mind was why was he fired.

“It’s just has gotten to the point where he’s doing some things that I just don’t have at confidence in him,” said City of Quincy Mayor Pro-Tem Keith Dowdell.

Mayor Pro- Tem Keith Dowdell explains why he voted yes to dismiss Jack McLean as city manager at Tuesday night’s commission meeting.

“He feels like the city of Quincy belongs to Jack McLean and he thinks he can do what he wants, when he wants and how he wants even without letting the commission know what’s going on,” shares Dowdell.

Others on the board showed concern about the decision and why it happened so quickly.

“Two years ago two of you were really adamant about bringing Mr. Mclean back to the city but now you’re just as adamant about getting rid of him. Can you please give your reasoning for that,” asked Quincy District 2 Commissioner Angela Sapp at Tuesday’s meeting.

With another commissioner worried about the finances of it all.

“I just think this can be a very costly, costly adventure for the city of Quincy and I know how much we spend on the budget,” exclaimed Quincy District 4 Commissioner Fredia Bass- Prieto. “We haven’t even finished budgeting yet and I don’t know where the commission plans on getting the money from.”

The board says they have to come together to resolve what to do next.

“That’s something we have to talk about in an open and public meeting . Within the next hopefully weeks or months. It’s probably going to take a while,” explained Dowdell.

But Dowdell tells me their may be a chance this situation gets resolved.

“Hopefully we work this thing out and everybody comes away peacefully but you know if we don’t we just have to part our separate ways and do what’s best for the citizens of Quincy,” exclaimed Dowdell.

The board says they plan to have an emergency meeting to discuss McLean’s lawsuit against the city sometime next week.

