Cold shelters open in Tallahassee as temperatures drop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local nonprofits are opening their doors to those in need of a warm bed.

Tuesday was the first night for cold shelters this fall.

Doors at the Kearney Center open at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., but the center will still accept people through the night. Workers say no one will be turned away.

As of now, the center is only open for cold weather shelter Tuesday night, but it will offer shelter again anytime temperatures drop below 35 degrees for three or more consecutive hours.

The Kearney Center houses individuals. Families in need of housing will be directed to the Hope Community across the street, and children can find a warm bed at Capital City Youth Services.

“It’s cold,” said Johnna Coleman with Big Bend Continuum of Care. “People freeze to death, and we do not want anyone who’s experiencing homelessness to be outside and freeze to death. So we do want to provide an option for people to come in to have to get a warm meal, possibly a shower.”

People who come to the Kearney Center for a place to stay for the night can also get connected with resources to find more permanent housing.

Additionally, workers are giving out blankets, coats, sleeping bags and hand warmers for people who do not wish to use the cold weather shelter.

Anyone who wishes to donate these items can contact Big Bend Continuum of Care at 850-739-5015.

