Advertisement

Cold shelters open in Tallahassee as temperatures drop

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local nonprofits are opening their doors to those in need of a warm bed.

Tuesday was the first night for cold shelters this fall.

Doors at the Kearney Center open at 6 p.m. and close at 9 p.m., but the center will still accept people through the night. Workers say no one will be turned away.

As of now, the center is only open for cold weather shelter Tuesday night, but it will offer shelter again anytime temperatures drop below 35 degrees for three or more consecutive hours.

The Kearney Center houses individuals. Families in need of housing will be directed to the Hope Community across the street, and children can find a warm bed at Capital City Youth Services.

“It’s cold,” said Johnna Coleman with Big Bend Continuum of Care. “People freeze to death, and we do not want anyone who’s experiencing homelessness to be outside and freeze to death. So we do want to provide an option for people to come in to have to get a warm meal, possibly a shower.”

People who come to the Kearney Center for a place to stay for the night can also get connected with resources to find more permanent housing.

Additionally, workers are giving out blankets, coats, sleeping bags and hand warmers for people who do not wish to use the cold weather shelter.

Anyone who wishes to donate these items can contact Big Bend Continuum of Care at 850-739-5015.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Pregnant 21-year-old Tallahassee woman killed in Crawfordville Road crash
According to court documents, Harrison Peterson was the driver of the white, 2019 Ford F-150...
Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed pregnant Tallahassee woman
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Blountstown High School employee Tessa Garnett has been arrested and charged with having...
Blountstown High School employee arrested
Warrants for Joshua Webb’s arrest were first issued in 2019, and State Attorney Jack Campbell...
Louisiana man accused of stealing $138K from Florida’s unclaimed property system faces 25 felony counts

Latest News

The John G. Riley Museum is working to digitize its archives with the help of a new grant.
John G. Riley Museum awarded grant to digitize their archives
FAMU and the Power of Life Foundation held a Thanksgiving Community Outreach event on Tuesday,...
FAMU and Power of Life Foundation host Thanksgiving food giveaway
COVID-19 testing is picking up at Florida A&M University this week as people get tested before...
FAMU seeing uptick in COVID testing ahead of Thanksgiving
John G. Riley Museum awarded grant to digitize their archives